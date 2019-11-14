Man found outside a juveniles home charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Wichita man with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Wichita police arrested Mark Lawson, 62, on November 6 after a Wichita father reported Lawson outside his daughter’s window.

The father said he approached Lawson in the backyard. Police say Lawson assaulted the father as he attempted to leave the scene. The father then pinned Lawson down until police arrived on scene.

Lawson is charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, breach of privacy, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

His bond is set at $100,000.