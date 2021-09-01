Man found shot to death under tree in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a grassy area under a tree.

Police say the body was discovered Tuesday evening by a person walking in the area about two hours after neighbors had reported hearing gunshots.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but say he was in his 20s. No arrests or suspects had been reported in the case as of early Wednesday morning. Police say the killing was the city’s 30th homicide of the year.