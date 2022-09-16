TOPEKA (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicated a man, charging him with one count of murder in the second degree, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in Kansas.

Stryder Dane Keo, 34, was accused of shooting and killing a member of the Kickapoo tribe. (Courtesy Photo)

Stryder Dane Keo, 34, was accused of shooting and killing a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July of 2022.

Keo, 32, is accused of killing William Blacksmith, 35, who was found dead on Sunday, July 18, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrested Keo at his home on the reservation shortly after the discovery of Blacksmith’s body.

The federal government has jurisdiction over the offense because the offense occurred within Indian country.