Man injured in SE Kansas officer-involved-shooting

NEOSHA FALLS, Kan. (KSNW) – Woodson County sheriff’s deputies fired shots on a man during a Thursday afternoon altercation, according the KBI.

Two deputies shot 41 year-old Edward G. Bridges of Chanute following a disturbance at the campgrounds in Neosha Falls, according to a news release from KBI.

Woodson County Sheriff Deputies were questioning suspects in regards to a stolen vehicle around 3:15 p.m., KBI said.

The KBI says an altercation occurred between the two deputies and Bridges, who was armed. At that point, the deputies fired shots hitting Bridges.

Bridges was flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, according to the news release.

Neither of the deputies were not injured.

When the KBI completes its investigation, it will present its findings to the Woodson County Attorney.