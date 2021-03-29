Man jumps from parking garage attempting to elude Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A man is in the hospital after jumping from a parking garage in an attempt to evade police on March 28, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were around 9th and Main just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening helping Independence Police. They were looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault case involving gunfire during a hit-and-run crash. A caller told police that a man inside of 920 Main was damaging offices. The man involved matched the description of the man Independence Police were looking for.

Several officers saw the man scale a rooftop area from the building into a parking garage that was next door. When officers moved in to the garage area to arrest the man, he jumped over the edge of the parking garage and fell to the ground. Police then took him into custody.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. Detectives are investigating the property damage and burglary, as well as the man jumping from the garage.