WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 37-year-old Nebraska man is dead after a cement truck hit him in Washington County Wednesday.

Cameron B. Gray, 37, of Nebraska, was driving north on Kansas Highway 148 in a 2017 Honda CRV when he was hit by a cement truck that had blown a front tire, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 1999 Mack cement dump truck had a driver’s side steer tire blow, the driver lost control when the truck flipped onto its passenger side hitting the passenger vehicle. The drum on the cement truck came unattached, according to authorities, and rolled into the east ditch.

The 22-year-old cement truck driver, from Hanover, was reported to have suffered serious injuries.

This was the second fatality in Kansas on Wednesday involving a dump truck.

The KHP also reported a 28-year-old Mason Roach was driving a 2005 Mack Cement Truck northbound on U.S. Route 281 in Russell County when he drove off to the left and went into the ditch on the west side of the highway. He then went through a private fence, went airborne, and rolled an unknown number of times, according to the KHP.

The driver of that truck, a man from Great Bend was killed.