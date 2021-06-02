Man sentenced in Kansas woman’s violent stabbing

WICHITA (KSNT) – Wade Dunn, the man convicted of stabbing a woman 30 times back on Sept. 23, 2019, near 17th and Doreen in northeast Wichita, was sentenced on Wednesday to 290 months in prison.

Dunn was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, instead of first degree, and guilty of aggravated battery back in April.

During the stabbing, the victim dropped to the ground and begged him to stop. The victim survived the stabbing, and she spoke at the sentencing hearing.

“You left me to bleed out to die on my front lawn, while my 15-month-old son was left alone inside the house and for what? I’ve never met you before, you never said a word to me, I would have given you anything you wanted to prevent you from stabbing me almost 30 times, no one deserves that.” Victim of stabbing

During the trial, Dunn said he was high on K2 and meth while walking through the victim’s neighborhood. He said he was carrying a knife because he’s “naturally paranoid.”