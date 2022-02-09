LEAVENWORTH (WDAF) — A 38-year-old Nebraska man has been sentenced to life for helping a Leavenworth, Kansas woman stab and kill her husband in October 2020.

Jeffery Samulczyk was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County court for first-degree murder in the killing of 31-year-old Joshua Gilson, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. Samulczyk plead guilty to the killing last month.

According to court documents, on October 30, 2020, Leavenworth police were called to do a welfare check on Gilson because he did not show up to work. When officers arrived at the house they found Gilson’s wife, 31-year-old Alexandra Gilson, with blood spots on her shirt. She wouldn’t let officers in the home and told them she felt he may have went to work.

Later that day, the victim’s brother arrived at the scene to find Samulczyk in the master bedroom with blood on the walls, pillows, and sheets.

Police also searched the house, but could not find Gilson. Officers searched the residence and found blood leading from the house to the car and then to the cellar. When officers entered the cellar they found Gilson deceased, wrapped in plastic. They could tell he had been stabbed multiple times.

At the autopsy showed the victim was stabbed 28 times. The stab wounds were to the scalp, face, neck, and chest. They also found wounds to the victim’s left hand, indicating he attempted to defend himself. Initially, Alexandra Gilson reported she stabbed her husband only to defend herself. Samulczyk said he was only called by Alexandra Gilson because she had stabbed Gilson while he slept after an argument they had.

It was later discovered through text messages that Alexandra Gilson and Jeffery Samulczyk were having an affair and planned to murder Joshua Gilson. The two had texted back and forth for over a month planning on how they would kill Gilson. Alexandra Gilson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Aug. 27, 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 1, 2021.

Samulczyk does not have an opportunity to parole for 25 years.