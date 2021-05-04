Man serving time for deadly Kansas Jewish site shootings dies in prison

EL DORADO (KSNT) – A man convicted of murdering three people at two Kansas Jewish community sites has died Tuesday in a Kansas prison, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., also known as Frazier Glenn Miller, died at the El Dorado Correctional Facility on May 3 after five years in prison. He was serving time for a deadly shooting targeting Jewish people that killed three people at Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014.
Cross was an avowed anti-Semite and was most recently asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence.
Cross was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault, and firearms convictions, according to KDOC. He had been imprisoned since November 2015.
William Lewis Corporon, 69, and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, were killed in the parking lot of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park. Cross also gunned down 53-year-old Terri LaMano at the nearby Village Shalom retirement home. He said in his trial that he shot the victims because he wanted to kill Jews. His victims were all Christian.