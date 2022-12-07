DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who stole a Mercedes GL Coupe was caught in Dickinson County after being spotted driving 150 mph on I-70, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Walden Olson, 43, of San Francisco, was found by a sheriff’s department K-9 hiding under a bridge near West 5th Street and Maple Street in Solomon.

On Dec. 5, just after 12;30 a.m. the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen black Mercedes, valued at over $70,000, was seen on I-70 traveling at a very high rate of speed.

A Dickinson deputy spotted the vehicle unoccupied near West 7th and Maple Street. Deputies used an unmanned aircraft to look for the suspect. The suspect was found and taken into custody where he gave deputies a false name.

Olson is being held at the Dickinson County Jail facing charges of theft, interference with a police officer, identity theft and drug possession.