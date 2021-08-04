Man threw girlfriend’s caged poodle in river, Leavenworth police say

LEAVENWORTH (AP) — Leavenworth police say a Kansas man threw his girlfriend’s caged miniature poodle in a river.

The Leavenworth Times reports witnesses rescued the dog Monday. Police said the 24-year-old man tossed the kenneled dog into the Missouri River at Riverfront Park in Leavenworth, Kan. Officers arrested the man, who a department spokesman said took his girlfriend’s three dogs after a fight, for animal cruelty.

Her Chihuahua was spotted running loose at another park. Her brindle pug terrier was with her boyfriend’s family.

