Man, woman killed when motorcycle hit deer in eastern Kansas

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were killed when their motorcycle hit a deer on Interstate 35 in eastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Jason Huen and 27-year-old Julie Huen, of Gardner, were thrown from the motorcycle Saturday night when the deer ran in front of their vehicle in Gardner. The ensuing impact caused their motorcycle to hit a guardrail.

The patrol says the Gardner couple was both pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says a third person riding behind them on another motorcycle laid down his Harley-Davidson after the wreck and suffered minor injuries.