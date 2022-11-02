RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department filed a criminal threat report on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after a 14-year-old made a threat against people at the school.

According to the RCPD, the threat was made Tuesday in the 800 block of Walters Drive at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan around 10 a.m.

Authorities said the teen was not in possession of a weapon and did not have access to a weapon.

The 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the criminal threat and taken through juvenile intake before being released to a guardian, said the RCPD.