Manhattan plant will bring 37 new jobs bottling cold brew coffee, teas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan plant that makes cold brew coffees, teas, waters, energy drinks and more will celebrate its grand opening today at 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. Governor Laura Kelly will be there to mark the economic expansion in Kansas.

“Initially we specialized in cold brew coffees and lattes,” said Dan McDonald, Founder and CEO of Bev-Hub. “But we quickly learned we could apply many of the same processing techniques towards other beverage categories such as teas, energy drinks, and even cocktail mixers – opening up many new opportunities.”

McDonald said Kansas State has been a “tremendous asset” and Manhattan had been a great fit for BevHub. The founder called the local and state government great teams to work with through the entire project.

“The Bev-Hub team produces and fills aluminum cans as well as aluminum bottles for a large variety of clients including national and global brands. Bev-Hub’s pilot facility in Wichita, KS filled roughly 3 million cans last year. The Manhattan, KS facility will fill more than 41 times that volume – up to 125 million cans during its first full production year.“ Bev-Hub

Bev-Hub said an estimated 37 new, full-time jobs will be created.