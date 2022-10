WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man had to be extracted from a flipped vehicle after a crash in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on I-70 just after 6 a.m. when he went off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped the car. The 34-year-old had his arm pinned under his 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer.

The man, who suffered injuries to his arm, was taken to KU Medical Center.

KHP reported the man was wearing a seatbelt.