WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man’s body was found in a south Wichita canal Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the man is in his mid-30s to mid-40s.

According to the WPD, they received a call around 9:45 a.m. for a submersion call near Lincoln and Interstate 135.

The WPD says officers arrived at the scene and found the man unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the WPD, no foul play has been revealed. However, an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, the WPD asks you to please contact investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.