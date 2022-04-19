MARION, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvesting regulations for walleye in the Marion Reservoir between Marion and Hillsboro have changed this year.

As warmer weather is coming to Kansas, people who fish will be getting out their fishing poles and heading to the water. It is important that people fishing at the Marion Reservoir know that new regulations for walleyes have been put in place as part of a four-year pilot study to improve public walleye fishing opportunities.

The new regulations include any harvested walleyes in the Marion Reservoir must be at least 18 inches in length and that you cannot catch more than three walleyes in a day, with no more than one of them being 21 inches or longer.

The study, which began on Jan. 1, 2020, is organized in two phases. The first phase was a two-year grow phase, and the second phase was a two-year harvest phase, which began this year.

Phase one, also known as “the grow phase,” took place from January 2020 through December 2021. Walleyes were managed with a 21-inch minimum length limit and a 5-day creel limit. Those requirements were put in place to decrease the density of walleye in Marion Reservoir longer than 18-inches.

Phase two began at the beginning of January and will last until December 2023. In phase two, Marion Reservoir’s walleye population will be managed with an 18-inch minimum length limit and a three per day creel limit, with no more than one walleye being 21 inches or longer.

Walleye (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Marion Reservoir is one of three Kansas reservoirs that can sustain a fishable walleye population through natural recruitment.

One of the major goals of the study is to enhance walleye broodstock. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, enhanced recruitment would equate to increased walleye population density and increased walleye fishing opportunities for anglers.

Fisheries staff have been and will continue to closely monitor the walleye population throughout the entire study. They will also conduct a creel survey from March through October 2022 to collect harvest data and angler input regarding the study.

For more information on Marion Reservoir, click here.

For more information on walleye fishing in Kansas, click here.