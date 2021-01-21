Marshall, others introduce bill to keep Keystone XL Pipeline construction moving forward

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks to a local Elephant Club meeting in the banquet room of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kan. on Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – On the day President Joe Biden was sworn in as President, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas joined several western senators to introduce legislation that would authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline after Biden made the decision to revoke the cross-border operation permit.

“The focus of the new administration must be on restoring our economy to pre-COVID levels and ensuring Americans can put food on the table. Instead, President Biden has revoked the Keystone XL pipeline, a move that will drive up the price of gas at the pump, cost thousands of jobs, crush our energy industry and put our country back on a path to dependence on foreign oil,” Senator Marshall said.

Marshall was joined by Senators Steve Daines (MT), Mike Crapo (ID), James Risch (ID), John Barrasso (WY), Jerry Moran (KS), Jim Inhofe (OK), and John Hoeven (ND).

“It’s only day one, and with the stroke of a pen, Biden has already taken steps to kill American energy projects like the Keystone XL Pipeline which is critical to energy producing states like Montana,” Senator Daines, of Montana, said.