TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka hospital is planning to open mass vaccine clinics for young children starting in July.

According to Stormont Vail Health, plans are currently being finalized to administer the Moderna pediatric vaccine to patients between the ages of six months and five-years-old. This is in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines for COVID-19 have been ordered and are expected to arrive sometime during the next week according to Stormont Vail. Two mass vaccine clinics will be held in the early days of July at the Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics at 15th and Gage. The hospital will then look toward dedicating time at the end of the workday, at least twice a week, for patients to get vaccines.

The six month to 5-year-old vaccines are different from other age group vaccines due to the dose being used. This age group will be getting a smaller dosage with each shot. Parents will receive more information from their pediatrician’s offices with details of the clinics and how to schedule an appointment.