TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for stores across the country out of fear that a canned shrimp product could be at risk of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday, April 21 that Kawasho Foods USA Inc. of New York, NY had expanded their voluntary recall that was originally announced Feb. 26, 2023. This step was taken out of caution that there is a possibility that their GEISHA Medium Shrimp products, which come in 4 oz cans, were under processed. The decision to expand their recall was made following additional correspondence with the FDA.

The product was shipped to stores nationwide, according to the FDA. This includes retailers in Kansas such as Walmart which released a list of stores where the shrimp product was sold in the U.S. That list can be found by clicking here.

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

If you have purchased the shrimp product, you are encouraged to not use it by the FDA. Even if the product does not look or smell spoiled, you should avoid using it. There have been no illnesses or other adverse consequences reported so far in connection with this product.

You can return the product to the place you bought it from for a full refund, according to the FDA. If you have any questions, you can call 224-278-9935 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or send an email to info@geishabrand.com. To see this recall on the FDA’s website, click here.