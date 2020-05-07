McConnell Air Force Base performs flyover to salute frontline COVID-19 responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Team McConnell performed a series of community flyovers for Operation America Strong on Wednesday.

A flight of two KC-135 Stratotankers and a KC-46 Pegasus from McConnell followed closely by Wichita’s own B-29 Superfortress “Doc” flew over local communities and hospitals to salute first responders, military members, and essential personnel who are working on the frontlines to combat the coronavirus.

The flight path brought the aircraft over Wichita, Derby, Newton, Andover, Garden Plain, Haysville, and El Dorado, including 11 local hospitals.

The flyover lasted approximately one hour.