McConnell Air Force Base: Trespasser apprehended in security incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base closed the entry and exit gates for a short time Tuesday due to a security incident. It happened around 6 a.m.

The base said a juvenile with no affiliation with the Department of Defense was apprehended after refusing to stop at the gate.

The base said security measures in place stopped the vehicle which was stolen. The juvenile fled on foot from the scene and was apprehended shortly thereafter for questioning.

The base has reopened most gates. During the incident, everyone on base was told to stay indoors.