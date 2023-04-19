TOPEKA (KSNT) – McDonald’s has dropped a new sauce for its Big Mac which will be coming soon to some select restaurants across the county. However, it won’t be available for everyone.

Emily Perry, McDonald’s USA spokeswoman, said the new Big Mac sauce will be available for a limited time starting on April 27. The special dip cups are the first of their kind and wrapped in blue and silver packaging meant to give off a retro feel that drew inspiration from older Big Mac sandwich wraps. The sauce can only be found at participating U.S. locations while supplies last.

The Big Mac was brought into the spotlight in 1968 when a McDonald’s in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania came up with the idea for a double-burger, according to Perry. But while the sauce is being marketed to pair with the Big Mac, customers are being encouraged to try it out with other menu items like fries and chicken McNuggets.

But how do you get ahold of them? Perry says customers can only try out the new sauce by ordering through the McDonald’s app. The app can hook you up with other McDonald’s deals, gift cards and more.