TOPEKA (KSNT) – Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will soon be able to visit a new restaurant at the Topeka Service Area.

McDonald’s spokesman Patrick Manning shared in a press release that the familiar golden arches of McDonald’s will adorn the fast-food company’s newest Kansas location. The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) made the announcement that McDonald’s would be moving in to the Topeka Service Area in March. The KTA reported in April that Love’s Travel Stops would also be appearing at Kansas Turnpike locations across the state.

“McDonald’s is raising the bar on everything we do- from our excellent food to putting more choices and control in the hands of our customers and evolving the customer experience in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Franchise Owner and Operator Kevin Dobski said. “We are excited to bring another McDonald’s to the Kansas Turnpike. We cannot wait.”

Manning said more than 30 people will be employed at this new 7,300-square-foot location. It will feature around 200 seats for customers and will carry an “Experience of the Future” theme featuring brand-new décor and touchscreen self-ordering kiosks.

“Providing solid traveler services is important to KTA and we are glad this restaurant change can happen before the KTA’s becomes a cashless roadway in 2024,” KTA’s CEO Steve Hewitt said. “Thanks to feedback provided by our customers, we have a better understanding of their expectations which helps when selecting quality partners.”

The McDonald’s in the Topeka Service Area is expected to open Tuesday, Sept. 19.