MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson police arrested a 15-year-old McPherson High School student on Tuesday after receiving reports that he was threatening violence at McPherson High School.

According to authorities, threats were communicated via Snapchat that a student was going to commit violence using knives. In response to the threats, the McPherson Police Department posted additional officers at the high school and middle school.

With help from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), McPherson police were able to identify the juvenile who communicated the threats, and they arrested them on suspicion of criminal threat.

The suspect was processed through the Juvenile Intake, and Assessment then was transported to a detention center.

The McPherson Police Department said in a Facebook post that they take incidents such as this very seriously and ask that anyone with information regarding this or other incidents contact them at 620-245-1266.