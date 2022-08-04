MCPHERSON (KSNT) – A McPherson woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. This is in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020 on Wednesday, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea McPherson County District Court. Judge John B. Klenda accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Nov. 1 at 10 a.m., according to a release.

The charges came from an investigation into the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February of 2020. Peterson, 63, of McPherson, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, in his home.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, McPherson was found dead inside his mobile home at 124 S. Kelly Drive around 12:05 p.m.