MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – While it’s been a tough winter with people getting sick, it’s been just as hard to treat them.

From the flu, to COVID-19, to RSV, it seems like everyone at least knows one person who is sick right now. Milka Goodlett, a pharmacist at Kellstrom Pharmacy in Manhattan believes the medicine shortage pharmacies are seeing is because of this being the first winter in two years where people are getting outside of their homes and gathering with others.

“We now have a suddenly very large increase in demand for anything,” Goodlett says. “For antibiotics, but especially for children as well as for adults.”

The high demand this year compared to almost no demand last year is showing. People who are sick are unable to get the prescriptions they need.

“We had 10 tamiflus last year, last winter, no prescription whatsoever, nobody ever asked for tamiflu.” Goodlett said. “Now we have 10 prescriptions that we can fill in two weeks, but I don’t have anything in stock.”

With nothing in stock, backorders are in place. Technicians are having to relay the bad news to the customer.

“I have been having to turn people or just tell them it’s going to be a delay,” Kellstrom Pharmacy Technician Caleb Martinez said. “Often I’m telling them I won’t know when something will be back in stock, but people have been generally more understanding because it’s just a general understanding there is a shortage.”

But during these difficult times for pharmacies throughout the country, they are able to get some help.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the prescribers,” Martinez said. “So, the prescribers we tell them somethings out of stock, they’re able to negotiate with us and see what other medications can be replaced until something else comes back into stock.”

Goodlett says she thinks this shortage will take another four to six months and that the best thing people can do is stay up to date on their vaccinations.