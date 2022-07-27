In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There was a $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in the Northeast Kansas region however no one took home the big money yet.

Now the prize jackpot for the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark for only the third time in the game’s history, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery.

There are three games Wednesday night offering Kansas Lottery players a chance to win big.

Powerball draws Wednesday with a current estimated jackpot of $145 million. Lotto America is in the middle of a long roll as well with a current estimated jackpot of $17.36 million, the third highest since the game was launched in 2017. Super Kansas Cash, a Kansas-only game where players get 2 plays for $1, is up to $985,000 for the drawing as well.