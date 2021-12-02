Memorial for child killed in KCK shooting grows as police continue investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Stuffed animals, flowers and candles line the front steps of an apartment building where a 7-year-old girl and a man died Wednesday morning. The child’s mother and 3-year-old sibling remain hospitalized with critical injuries, according to investigators.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office hasn’t released the names of the victims, or the gunman as they continue to investigate exactly what happened.

Officers were called to Welborn Park at N. 55th Street and Jodee Lane shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. They found the woman with gunshot injuries. The victim’s name has not been released, but police believe she is in her late 20s.

Investigators said the man who shot the woman left the park in an SUV. They later found the vehicle parked at an apartment building near North 55th Street and Everett Avenue, about a mile from Welborn Park. The man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

As officers approached the building, they reported hearing three gunshots. Officers said they entered the building and found the two children shot and the gunman dead.

Investigators have not said if the gunman and the three victims are related, or how they may know each other.

One neighbor at the scene told reporters he was friends with the man accused of the shootings. The neighbor said the man called him earlier in the day, threatening to kill the children after he’d already shot the mother. The neighbor said he didn’t believe he’d really do it.