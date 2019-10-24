Mike Pompeo and Ivanka Trump visit Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and the president’s daughter, arrived in Wichita Wednesday night for a visit dealing with aviation.

On Thursday, Pompeo and Trump talked with students at Wichita State University Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training. Ivanka even received some hands-on experience with riveting.

Both then took part in a round table with Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University, and a board of business, education, government, not-for-profit leaders and students who provided recommendations on how to ensure American workers remain the best workforce in the world.

After the round table, a group of Wichita-based aviation companies will sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, including Spirit AeroSystems, the largest employer in the state of Kansas.

Pompeo and Ivanka Trump also visited Textron Aviation for a tour and meet and greet.

Ivanka Trump tweeted, “Brilliant innovators such as Walter Beech & Clyde Cessna established this city as the hub for aircraft making during the early half of the 20th Century. 100 yrs later, Wichita remains a leader worldwide in aviation manufacturing!

Landed in Wichita w/ @SecPompeo and @JerryMoran!

Senator Jerry Moran tweeted, “This evening, I flew with @SecPompeo and @IvankaTrump to Wichita. Tomorrow, we’ll spend time at @WSUTech and @TextronAviation to discuss our efforts to bolster the American workforce. Welcome home, Secretary Pompeo, and welcome to Wichita, Ms. Trump.”