TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Florida-based company has issued a recall for a product sold across the country that may contain undeclared milk.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on March 29 for Salento Organics of West Palm Beach, Florida. The company is recalling its four-ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites, Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites, Dark Chocolate Mango Bites, Dark Chocolate Banana Bites, Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites and Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites as they could contain undeclared milk.

Those with allergies to milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, according to the FDA. These products were distributed in retail stores nationwide, including in Kansas, and through mail orders. More information on the recalled products can be found in the table below:

The FDA reports that no one has been reported ill in connection to this product recall. The recall was started after it was found that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not show the presence of milk. An investigation shows the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s product and packaging processes.

Further production impacted by this recall has been halted until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been fixed. If you have bought any of these products, you are encouraged to return them to the place where you bought them for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can get in touch with the company at hello@salentorganics.com or by calling 561-402-8232 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. For more information, check out the recall online on the FDA’s website by clicking here.