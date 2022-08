TOPEKA (KSNT) – A minimum custody offender, Michael Shane Stroede, walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Stroede has been missing since 11:05 a.m., according to a press release from the facility.

Stroede is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with Hazel eyes and shaved head. He has several tattoos across his upper body and arms, according to Lansing.

The walk-away is under investigation.