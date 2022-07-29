TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Olathe Police Department is looking for a missing man and requesting help from the public.

Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was last seen in Olathe on July 27, 2022. Police say he is 6 feet tall and approximately 196 pounds with brown and gray hair and green eyes.

He drives a 2021 black, four-door Ford F-150 with a personalized tag, RDGCRFT.

(Courtesy Photo/Olathe Police Department)

The case is under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Olathe Police Department (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.