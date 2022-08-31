WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Voters in Wabaunsee County have approved a bond that will provide $11 million dollars for the Mission Valley School District. The money will upgrade facilities, build a new career technical education center, renovate an agriculture building, provide track and lighting renovation, as well as build new softball and baseball facilities and fields.

Tuesday was the deadline for USD 330 Mission Valley Bond Election mail-in ballots, according to the district. Results for proposition #1 had 869 yes votes and 271 no votes. Proposition #2 had 766 yes votes and 369 no votes.

Proposition #1 included facility upgrades, science classrooms and renovations to an agriculture classroom. Proposition #2 included $2,695,000 for a new baseball and softball complex.