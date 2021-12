KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – A federal grand jury indicted a Missouri woman with two counts of bank robbery.

She’Toia Mitchell, 35, of Lee’s Summit is accused of robbing a Bank Of America branch on Ohio Street in Lawrence on Nov. 4, 2021. Mitchell is also accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank on West 103rd Street in Leawood on Nov. 10, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lawrence Police Department are investigating the robberies.