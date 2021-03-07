Mom arrested for involuntary manslaughter, DUI after wreck kills 5-year-old daughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — 5-year-old Aleah A. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash early Sunday morning, after Reyes’ mother, Nory Lam, was driving under the influence, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say additional investigative efforts determined probable cause existed to arrest and book Lam for involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. near the corner of south 47th Street and 127th street, southeast of McConnell Air Force Base.

This is a developing story.