KANSAS (KSNT) – In 2021 The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote 3,309 tickets for motorists going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Ben Gardner who works for Troop C, which covers 18 counties in north-central Kansas.

That number is a dramatic increase from 2,823 tickets in 2020, and 1,758 tickets in 2019.

According to Gardner, a speeding ticket going 100 miles per hour in a 75 mph zone will cost a driver $258.00. The cost goes up considerably when you consider for every mile over 100 mph the ticket goes up by $15.

In Shawnee County, drivers should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on the roads from May 22 through June 2 as part of a buckle-up campaign which could lead to higher fines.