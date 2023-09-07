TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly said more than $18 million will be awarded to provide services for adults and children impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence.
On Thursday, Kelly announced in a press release that $18,489,169 in state grants will be awarded to programs impacted by a 40% decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.
“The services that children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed advocates, and domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide are an essential part of survivors getting the justice they deserve,” Kelly said. “These grants ensure communities across Kansas have the resources and services needed to assist crime victims in their time of need.”
The funding will come from the state general funds and go towards counseling, shelters, the statewide language accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors and training for community-based direct service providers, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.
Funds will go towards Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs, Children’s Advocacy Centers and be granted to organizations that help domestic violence and sexual assault victims. CASA programs give training to court-appointed volunteers who work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to help children who’ve been abused or neglected.
Under the state general fund, the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas had the largest sum of money granted with $1,119,543. $14,830,806 was awarded in total for the category.
For the children’s advocacy centers grant awards, the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgewick County was awarded the largest sum of money with $501,779. In total $3,095,311 was awarded to child advocacy centers.
CASA programs were awarded $563,052 in total with the Kansas CASA Association of Shawnee County receiving the largest sum of money with $120,000.
The Child Advocacy Centers respond to child abuse cases and hire staff to conduct interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims. To reach the statewide crisis line call 888-END-ABUSE (888-363-2287).
2024 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|CASA of the 31st Judicial District
|$7,321
|Bourbon
|Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District
|$7,783
|Butler
|Tri-County CASA
|$28,420
|Cloud
|North Central Kansas CASA
|$9,637
|Douglas
|Douglas County CASA
|$23,888
|Ellis
|CASA of the High Plains
|$5,300
|Finney
|Spirit of the Plains CASA
|$22,105
|Ford
|CASA-Children Worth Saving
|$36,200
|Franklin
|CASA of the 4th Judicial District
|$4,977
|Geary
|CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|$24,341
|Harvey
|CASA: A Voice for Children
|$26,055
|Johnson
|CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|$93,660
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$17,103
|Lyon
|SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills
|$17,905
|Riley
|Sunflower Children’s Collective
|$33,550
|Saline
|Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
|$19,314
|Sedgwick
|Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County
|$51,528
|Shawnee
|CASA of Shawnee County
|$13,965
|Shawnee
|Kansas CASA Association
|$120,000
|TOTAL
|$563,052
2024 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$104,050
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$159,704
|Butler
|Sunlight Children’s Services
|$226,683
|Cloud
|North Central Kansas CASA
|$46,523
|Crawford
|Children’s Advocacy Center
|$98,023
|Douglas
|Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County
|$76,632
|Ford
|Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|$86,815
|Harvey
|Heart to Heart
|$128,783
|Johnson
|Sunflower House
|$368,059
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$166,682
|Lyon
|SOS
|$82,546
|Reno
|Horizons Mental Health Center
|$142,780
|Riley
|Sunflower Children’s Collective
|$121,063
|Saline
|Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
|$119,529
|Scott
|Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|$398,681
|Sedgwick
|Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County
|$501,779
|Sedgwick
|Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas
|$146,000
|Shawnee
|LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|$120,979
|TOTAL
|$3,095,311
2024 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$507,512
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center, Inc.
|$605,586
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$166,826
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$502,319
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$347,350
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$634,188
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|$545,296
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$417,552
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$142,545
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$768,264
|Johnson
|SAFEHOME
|$916,016
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$231,546
|Lyon
|SOS
|$619,388
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$455,883
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$1,008,829
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$1,119,543
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$498,810
|Sedgwick
|StepStone
|$372,942
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$715,473
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$633,646
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$418,187
|Shawnee
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
|$957,862
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$516,712
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$896,203
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$832,328
|TOTAL
|$14,830,806