TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly said more than $18 million will be awarded to provide services for adults and children impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence.

On Thursday, Kelly announced in a press release that $18,489,169 in state grants will be awarded to programs impacted by a 40% decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.

“The services that children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed advocates, and domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide are an essential part of survivors getting the justice they deserve,” Kelly said. “These grants ensure communities across Kansas have the resources and services needed to assist crime victims in their time of need.”

The funding will come from the state general funds and go towards counseling, shelters, the statewide language accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors and training for community-based direct service providers, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

Funds will go towards Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs, Children’s Advocacy Centers and be granted to organizations that help domestic violence and sexual assault victims. CASA programs give training to court-appointed volunteers who work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to help children who’ve been abused or neglected.

Under the state general fund, the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas had the largest sum of money granted with $1,119,543. $14,830,806 was awarded in total for the category.

For the children’s advocacy centers grant awards, the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgewick County was awarded the largest sum of money with $501,779. In total $3,095,311 was awarded to child advocacy centers.

CASA programs were awarded $563,052 in total with the Kansas CASA Association of Shawnee County receiving the largest sum of money with $120,000.

The Child Advocacy Centers respond to child abuse cases and hire staff to conduct interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims. To reach the statewide crisis line call 888-END-ABUSE (888-363-2287).



2024 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen CASA of the 31st Judicial District $7,321 Bourbon Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District $7,783 Butler Tri-County CASA $28,420 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $9,637 Douglas Douglas County CASA $23,888 Ellis CASA of the High Plains $5,300 Finney Spirit of the Plains CASA $22,105 Ford CASA-Children Worth Saving $36,200 Franklin CASA of the 4th Judicial District $4,977 Geary CASA of the 8th Judicial District $24,341 Harvey CASA: A Voice for Children $26,055 Johnson CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties $93,660 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $17,103 Lyon SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills $17,905 Riley Sunflower Children’s Collective $33,550 Saline Child Advocacy and Parenting Services $19,314 Sedgwick Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County $51,528 Shawnee CASA of Shawnee County $13,965 Shawnee Kansas CASA Association $120,000 TOTAL $563,052

2024 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $104,050 Barton Family Crisis Center $159,704 Butler Sunlight Children’s Services $226,683 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $46,523 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $98,023 Douglas Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County $76,632 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $86,815 Harvey Heart to Heart $128,783 Johnson Sunflower House $368,059 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $166,682 Lyon SOS $82,546 Reno Horizons Mental Health Center $142,780 Riley Sunflower Children’s Collective $121,063 Saline Child Advocacy and Parenting Services $119,529 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $398,681 Sedgwick Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County $501,779 Sedgwick Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas $146,000 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $120,979 TOTAL $3,095,311

2024 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards