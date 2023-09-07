TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly said more than $18 million will be awarded to provide services for adults and children impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence.

On Thursday, Kelly announced in a press release that $18,489,169 in state grants will be awarded to programs impacted by a 40% decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.

“The services that children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed advocates, and domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide are an essential part of survivors getting the justice they deserve,” Kelly said. “These grants ensure communities across Kansas have the resources and services needed to assist crime victims in their time of need.” 

The funding will come from the state general funds and go towards counseling, shelters, the statewide language accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors and training for community-based direct service providers, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

Funds will go towards Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs, Children’s Advocacy Centers and be granted to organizations that help domestic violence and sexual assault victims. CASA programs give training to court-appointed volunteers who work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to help children who’ve been abused or neglected.

Under the state general fund, the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas had the largest sum of money granted with $1,119,543. $14,830,806 was awarded in total for the category.

For the children’s advocacy centers grant awards, the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgewick County was awarded the largest sum of money with $501,779. In total $3,095,311 was awarded to child advocacy centers.

CASA programs were awarded $563,052 in total with the Kansas CASA Association of Shawnee County receiving the largest sum of money with $120,000.

The Child Advocacy Centers respond to child abuse cases and hire staff to conduct interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims. To reach the statewide crisis line call 888-END-ABUSE (888-363-2287).


2024 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenCASA of the 31st Judicial District$7,321
BourbonBourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District$7,783
ButlerTri-County CASA$28,420
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$9,637
DouglasDouglas County CASA$23,888
EllisCASA of the High Plains$5,300
FinneySpirit of the Plains CASA$22,105
FordCASA-Children Worth Saving$36,200
FranklinCASA of the 4th Judicial District$4,977
GearyCASA of the 8th Judicial District$24,341
HarveyCASA: A Voice for Children$26,055
JohnsonCASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties$93,660
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$17,103
LyonSOS, CASA of the Flint Hills$17,905
RileySunflower Children’s Collective$33,550
SalineChild Advocacy and Parenting Services$19,314
SedgwickRoots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County$51,528
ShawneeCASA of Shawnee County$13,965
ShawneeKansas CASA Association$120,000
TOTAL$563,052

2024 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$104,050
BartonFamily Crisis Center$159,704
ButlerSunlight Children’s Services$226,683
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$46,523
CrawfordChildren’s Advocacy Center$98,023
DouglasChild Advocacy Center of Douglas County$76,632
FordMeadowlark House Child Advocacy Center$86,815
HarveyHeart to Heart$128,783
JohnsonSunflower House$368,059
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$166,682
LyonSOS$82,546
RenoHorizons Mental Health Center$142,780
RileySunflower Children’s Collective$121,063
SalineChild Advocacy and Parenting Services$119,529
ScottWestern Kansas Child Advocacy Center$398,681
SedgwickChild Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County$501,779
SedgwickChildren’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas$146,000
ShawneeLifeHouse Child Advocacy Center$120,979
TOTAL$3,095,311

2024 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards

CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$507,512
BartonFamily Crisis Center, Inc.$605,586
ButlerFamily Life Center$166,826
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$502,319
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$347,350
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$634,188
EllisOptions: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$545,296
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$417,552
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$142,545
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$768,264
JohnsonSAFEHOME$916,016
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$231,546
LyonSOS$619,388
RenoBrightHouse$455,883
RileyCrisis Center$1,008,829
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$1,119,543
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$498,810
SedgwickStepStone$372,942
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$715,473
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$633,646
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$418,187
ShawneeKansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence$957,862
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$516,712
WyandotteFriends of Yates$896,203
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$832,328
TOTAL$14,830,806