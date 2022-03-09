TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff after Kansas saw the COVID-19 death toll reach 8,000.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Flags should be lowered to half-staff and remain so until sundown March 11.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the amount of deaths due to COVID-19 in the U.S. stands at 957,752.

A total of 78,977,146 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States as of March 2, 2022, according to the CDC.

The CDC is reporting that 553,778,468 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 215,775, 839 people fully vaccinated.