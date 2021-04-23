Mormon sex therapist ousted from faith for critiques

The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A sex therapist in Utah who has publicly challenged her faith’s policies on sexuality has been kicked out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Natasha Helfer received a letter from a church official, explaining the reasons for her removal from the Salt Lake City-based church.

Helfer has been outspoken on sexual issues and supports same-sex marriage.

She counsels that masturbation is not a sin and says pornography should not be treated as an addiction.

Helfer was disciplined by church leaders in Kansas, where she lived before moving to Utah in 2019.

