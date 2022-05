MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A White City, Kansas, man has been arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes, according to a release by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

47-year-old Robert Powell was arrested on Monday around 8 p.m. on suspicion of rape of a child under the age of 14. The arrest was made based on information obtained through an ongoing investigation.

Powell was booked into the Morris County Jail on suspicion of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.