Mother serves time for giving son gun he killed 2 deputies with

LYONS, Kan. (AP) — The mother of the man who killed his father and shot two Rice County law officers in 2019 will go to jail for providing a gun to her son.

Shirley Loder, who was 67 when she was charged in January, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail before serving probation for the rest of a year after she pleaded no contest.

Prosecutors allege Loder gave her son, David Madden, a weapon he used in April 2019.

He shot and killed his father and also shot two Rice County Sheriff’s Department officers before killing himself.

Madden was a convicted felon who was not legally allowed to have a gun.