MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report is a warning to drivers to watch out for motorcycles, after the 2017 Harley Davidson a Waverly man was riding became “lodged” in the front of a semi-tractor-trailer.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old Waverly man was riding his motorcycle on Highway 50 near milepost 307 when he came to a stop in a construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Freightliner semi failed to stop, hitting the motorcyclist from the rear.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center Hospital. KHP reported the man was wearing a helmet and glasses at the time of the collision.

The crash happened at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.