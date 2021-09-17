Motorcyclist dies after collision with Kansas deputy

GREENWOOD COUNTY (KSNT) – A law enforcement vehicle responding to a car crash collided with a motorcyclist killing the rider on Thursday in Greenwood County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs a marked “law enforcement vehicle” was en route to an injury accident northbound at U400 and CC50 Road north of Fall River when the emergency vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto westbound U400, and collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson.

Motorcyclist Karl Strum, 58, Republic, Missouri, died at the scene of the crash. According to the KHP Strum was not wearing a helmet.

Greenwood County Deputy James Cude, 52, driving a 2020 Ford Explorer had a minor injury.