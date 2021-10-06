Motorcyclist killed in crash with F150

ATCHISON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcyclist from Nortonville, Kansas was killed early Wednesday morning in Atchison county after colliding with a truck.

Jeremy Masuch, 42, was on a 1989 Triumph going north on Hwy 59 just before 3 a.m. when a 65-year-old driver in a 2016 Ford F150 pulled onto the highway from the west, turning north according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Masuch’s bike hit the passenger side of the F150. Masuch was wearing a helmet.

According to the KHP report, the driver of the truck had no apparent injuries.

