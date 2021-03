WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 30-year-old man is dead following a crash Tuesday. It happened at 9 p.m. at Pawnee and Washington in south Wichita.

Police tell KSN News that the victim was on a motorcycle and was hit from behind by a truck. The crash sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic where it was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene. Police have not released the man’s identity.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.