FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – Authorities have released the name of an Arizona motorcyclist who died on Aug. 17 after his bike crashed.

Michael K. Kuykendall, 59, of Tucson, Arizona, was northbound on I-35 at milepost 178 when, for an unknown reason, the bike left the highway, overcorrected and slid onto its right side in the east ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kuykendall was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson.

The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. just one-half of a mile north of Rock Creek Road.

According to the crash logs, Kuykendall was wearing eye protection but was not wearing a helmet.