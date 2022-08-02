MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike.

Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek bed sending him off the bike, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 9:55 p.m.

Secrest was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP crash logs.

