WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mounted units apprehended a shoplifter in Wichita with $1,600 worth of stolen merchandise in their vehicle.

The Wichita Police Department said its mounted unit was doing a routine holiday patrol on North Greenwich Road Monday when someone waved them down about a shoplifting incident at Cabela’s.

The WPD said the officers investigated and located the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle nearby.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wylie and Sergeant Thomas from the Caldwell Police Department assisted the Wichita Police Department’s mounted unit in the arrest.

As seen in the photo, stolen merchandise included a blanket, jackets, a hat, gloves, and plush fish.

Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office-KS

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanor theft cases.

“This swift action not only protects our community but also supports our local businesses during this busy holiday period,” the WPD said on its Facebook page. “Kudos to our WPD Mounted Unit for their efficiency and dedication to ensuring a safer holiday shopping experience for everyone.”