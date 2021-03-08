Much of Kansas to see higher electric bills

Texans who shopped for electricity in 2014 paid more on average than folks who only had one power option. (Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Much of Kansas will likely see higher electric bills as a result of February’s deep freeze while utility customers in the Kansas City area could get refunds.

The difference has to do with how two different divisions of utility giant Evergy fared during the brutal cold.

The company’s Kansas Central division had to spend an additional $100 million to buy power.

Meanwhile, Evergy’s Metro Division that serves the Kansas City area was able to generate $60 million in extra revenue because it was able to generate surplus power and sell it to other utilities.